Trump-Backed Perdue Gets Behind Another Big Lie Lawsuit After Launching Georgia Gov Bid

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 15:52 Hits: 0

Fresh off of announcing his campaign for Georgia governor, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) on Friday doubled down on his push of the Big Lie of a “stolen” 2020 president election by filing a lawsuit over absentee ballots in Fulton County, further signaling that his bid for Georgia governor centers on proving his loyalty to former President Trump.

