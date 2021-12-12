The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump-Backed Perdue Gets Behind Another Big Lie Lawsuit After Launching Georgia Gov Bid

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Trump-Backed Perdue Gets Behind Another Big Lie Lawsuit After Launching Georgia Gov Bid

Fresh off of announcing his campaign for Georgia governor, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) on Friday doubled down on his push of the Big Lie of a “stolen” 2020 president election by filing a lawsuit over absentee ballots in Fulton County, further signaling that his bid for Georgia governor centers on proving his loyalty to former President Trump.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/perdue-lawsuit-fulton-county-georgia-governor-campaign?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=perdue-lawsuit-fulton-county-georgia-governor-campaign

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version