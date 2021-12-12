Circulator Of Powerpoint To Overturn Election Results Claims He Repeatedly Met With Meadows

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 18:04 Hits: 0

A retired Army colonel who circulated a PowerPoint document detailing a proposal to overturn the 2020 election results claimed to have visited the White House on multiple occasions after the election and met with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to the Washington Post.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/powerpoint-january-6-waldron-meadows-white-house?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=powerpoint-january-6-waldron-meadows-white-house