Meadows Says He Rage Dialed Fox News Editor After Network Called Biden’s Arizona Victory

In his newly released book about his time serving in the Trump administration, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows wrote that he was so infuriated when Fox News first called Joe Biden’s electoral win in Arizona on election night that he proceeded to angrily dial an editor at the network to contest Trump’s projected loss, according to Insider.

