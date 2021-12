Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) bashed travel restrictions prompted by the detection of the omicron variant in an interview on Sunday, saying that “the travel bans aren't going to work” to prevent the variant's spread.“The travel bans aren't going to work....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585442-rand-paul-bashes-omicron-travel-restrictions-says-travel-bans-arent-going-to