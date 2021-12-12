Fox Hosts Liken Public Health Measures To Tyranny

Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021

The hosts of Fox & Friends compared vaccine and mask mandates to living under autocracies and encourage their viewers to take to the streets to protest against public health measures. Somehow these propagandists failed to mention that the mask mandate only applies to public places that do not require proof of vaccination, or that their own employer has had a similar vaccination and testing requirement in place for months on end now.

I guess working for Fox "news" is akin to working for an evil autocrat, who is trying to destroy the American way of life as well, but none of these jackasses are complaining about that.

After railing about public officials supposedly only wanting to put these measures in place so they can "control" the population, downplaying how dangerous COVID can be -- likening it to the common cold -- and playing a clip from Dan Bongino's latest rant, here's Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth encouraging their viewers to follow the lead of those who are protesting in Austria, fearmongering that similar measures to New York will be put in place across the country. They know full well that red states will never do such a thing, and they love to pretend that Americans have some sort of God-given right to make each other sick.

