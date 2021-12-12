De Blasio Defends Vaccine Mandates During Face Off With GOP Governor

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021 23:04 Hits: 1

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio took Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to school over the necessity for vaccine mandates and the fact that they're effective on CNN this Sunday. During an appearance on CNN's State of the Union, host Jake Tapper allowed the two spar over New York's recent mandate for private sector employees to be vaccinated, while states like Arkansas are going the opposite direction and suing the Biden administration over their requirement for businesses with more than 100 employees to either vaccinate or test their workers.

Tapper asked Hutchinson whether New York City's 71 percent vaccination rate compared to Arkansas' 50 percent was proof that mandates work, and here's Hutchinson's pitiful response:

HUTCHINSON: Well, I don't believe it does. First of all, put it in historical perspective that never in the history of our country has government mandated the private sector to require vaccinations. It's generally been left up to the states and localities. But it has been looked at as an education effort in our school systems. To put this into the businesses does a number of things. One, it hardens resistance. That's what we see in Arkansas, but I think across the country. Secondly, the courts have struck it down. By and large, the president's mandate -- these mandates are unconstitutional overreaches, and the courts are looking at in that fashion. read more

