Cobb County Judge Bans Elf On A Shelf

Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021

Last month, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard issued a joke order banning the notorious Elf on a Shelf from homes in his county:

Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents.

P.S. - If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts. pic.twitter.com/JcqAOljbAS — Judge Rob Leonard (@JudgeLeonard) November 4, 2021

Ironically, but not surprisingly, that demon-possessed doll originated in Cobb County. Imagine, that Chuckie wannabe is so evil that it got banned from his own home county.

At least the Krampus can still come and keep those kids in line!

Open thread below...

