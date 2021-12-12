The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cobb County Judge Bans Elf On A Shelf

Last month, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard issued a joke order banning the notorious Elf on a Shelf from homes in his county:

Ironically, but not surprisingly, that demon-possessed doll originated in Cobb County. Imagine, that Chuckie wannabe is so evil that it got banned from his own home county.

At least the Krampus can still come and keep those kids in line!

Open thread below...

