Madonna, Nancy Reagan, And Throat Goat All In One Article, Folks

There are days when I love my job, and there are days when I L.O.V.E. my job.

Consider today one of the latter. I mean, in what other profession can I legitimately combine the words Madonna, Nancy Reagan, Ben Shapiro's sister, slut-shaming, and blowjob queen in the same sentence, and get paid for it?

Allow me to back up. I'll start with my colleague, Red Painter's tweet from yesterday.

No. No, you really don't. But if you do, keep reading, because I've already given you a bit of a preview.

Ben Shapiro — who has publicly stated his wife suffers from dry vagina syndrome, and who can blame her — apparently has a clout-chasing sister who could use some vaginal stimulation herself, probably. I surmise this from the topic of the tweet that set the bird app...um...buzzing.

