TikToker Loses Job After Video Insulting Joel Osteen Goes Viral

Published on Sunday, 12 December 2021

Perhaps not the wisest move by the young man, to call the famous piece of shit televangelist a piece of shit to his face, and at the restaurant where he worked. But the clip has since gone viral and might end up doing some good, as a GoFundMe account has been set up with the aim of helping the truly unfortunate, something Osteen with all his preaching about Jesus doesn't ever bother to do himself, what with his prosperity gospel idolizing greed and selfishness.

Source: San Antonio Express

The man who was fired from his job after posting a TikTok video of himself making an offensive comment toward popular televangelist Joel Osteen has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for nonprofits in Houston and Los Angeles. So far, the fundraiser has raised almost $4,600 as of Friday afternoon. Nick Stanley posted a 16-second video of himself calling Osteen a “piece of s—” earlier this week. The restaurant server said he was fired days after the video amassed more than 6 million views. [Now over 14million.] He said the money will go to two humanitarian organizations but does not name them on the GoFundMe page.

And how did Nick Stanley get the picture with Osteen?

