Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 12:56 Hits: 11

Inflation is at its highest level since President Ronald Reagan was in office, and that's a big political problem for President Biden and the Democratic party.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/11/1063337585/the-us-is-seeing-the-worst-monthly-inflation-numbers-in-40-years