Kanye West Publicist Threatens Election Worker To Admit To Bogus Fraud

Kanye West’s MAGA publicist tried to pressure Ruby Freeman, a Black Georgia election worker falsely accused of fraud by Trump, into confessing to wrongs she never committed.

You may recall that Freeman and her daughter are suing the Gateway Pundit website and managers Jim and Joe Hoft after their false accusations of election fraud caused such harassment and danger that Freeman closed her business and fled her home for two months, at the recommendation of the FBI.

Now it turns out that West’s publicist tried to have a “friendly” chat with Freeman that seems to have been inspired by too many viewings of The Godfather.

From Reuters:

Weeks after the 2020 election, a Chicago publicist for hip-hop artist Kanye West traveled to the suburban home of Ruby Freeman, a frightened Georgia election worker who was facing death threats after being falsely accused by former President Donald Trump of manipulating votes. The publicist knocked on the door and offered to help. read more

