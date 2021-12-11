The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Capitol Rioter, Former Cop Breaks Down In Tears When Sentenced To Prison

Former Houston Police Officer Tam Dinh Pham was sentenced to 45 days in prison Friday for his conviction on a misdemeanor charge from the January 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelley told Pham that despite his inspiring immigrant story, and as a sworn police officer of 18 years he knew he was breaking the law. Pham has since resigned/been fired with the Houston police department and lost his pension. His "inspiring story" also made him front-page news back in Vietnam, bringing his family there great shame.

WASHINGTON — In what appeared to be a very close call for a federal judge, former Houston Police Officer Tam Dinh Pham was sentenced to 45 days in prison Friday for his conviction on a misdemeanor charge from the January 6 Capitol riot.
Pham broke down in tears as he addressed Kelly before sentencing.

“The day I was on the news my sister in Vietnam called and said the whole village watched me. I lost my reputation and my career and brought shame on my family especially my children,” Pham said. “The U.S. has given me so many opportunities. I’m so sorry for what I did.”

