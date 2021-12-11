Capitol Rioter, Former Cop Breaks Down In Tears When Sentenced To Prison

Articles

Former Houston Police Officer Tam Dinh Pham was sentenced to 45 days in prison Friday for his conviction on a misdemeanor charge from the January 6 Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelley told Pham that despite his inspiring immigrant story, and as a sworn police officer of 18 years he knew he was breaking the law. Pham has since resigned/been fired with the Houston police department and lost his pension. His "inspiring story" also made him front-page news back in Vietnam, bringing his family there great shame.

Source: WUSA9

