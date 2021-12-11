DeSantis Wants To Put Fauci In Jail

Articles

Ron DeSantis is considered a normal Republican these days by the Beltway media, but he's as loony and dangerous as all the rest. The only thing better about him is his suit.

Indulging the MAGA cult's desire to blame Donald Trump's complete COVID dereliction of duty on Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gov. DeSantis is every bit as despicable as Trump.

Lying is their recipe for success, no matter the cost.

In a totally loony fundraising email, Gov. DeSantis claims he wants to incarcerate Dr. Fauci.

Being a governor in red states simply means you've been elevated from a typical wingnut pundit to a right-wing grievance performance clown with lots more authority.

As Digby says, "You read that right. He wants to prosecute Dr. Fauci for what he calls 'medical authoritarianism.'”

The Intelligencer puts it into proper perspective.

