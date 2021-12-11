Psaki Stuffs Lindsey Graham Into A Locker Over Fake CBO 'Score'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 19:42 Hits: 7

Usually some Fox or Newsmax "reporter" is the recipient of a mega-ton Psaki-bomb, but on Friday the deserving target was none other than Sen. Lindsey Graham (Invertebrates-SC).

The punishment was prompted by a reporter, though, who asked Jen Psaki about Graham's fabricated CBO score, based upon an imaginary future wherein the Child Tax Credits were extended indefinitely. As if that would be a bad thing. The reporter said Graham's monetary predictions were based on "a modified version of the CBO score for Build Back Better, and in their version it included extensions of programs without being paid for, which we understand is not what the president put forward in his legislation."

Exactly.

Pres. Joe Biden plans to PAY for things, unlike Republican legislators and executives. The reporter continued, though, quoting Graham as saying, "'If you believe these programs are going to go away after one or two years, you shouldn't have a driver's license. We all know Child Tax Credits are not going to go away after a year.'" Then she asked Psaki, "What does the White House say to that?"

As you might surmise, Psaki had quite a bit to say.

"Well, to quote, of all people, Norm Ornstein, at the American Enterprise Institute, who put this quite well, 'You can't assume programs will be extended just because Lindsey Graham wants to assure that. An estimate based on what's not in the bill is bogus and fundamentally dishonest.'"

Naturally, Psaki wasn't done.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/jen-psaki-lindsey-graham-cbo