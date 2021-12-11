DOJ Wants 63 Month Sentence For Capitol Rioter

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 19:43 Hits: 6

You might remember Robert Palmer as the joker who wore the red, white, and blue Trump jacket while assaulting police officers with a fire extinguisher during the mayhem of the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. Well, after bawling his eyes out when he pled guilty back in October he will soon have more reasons to cry, as the Department of Justice has asked for the stiffest sentence yet for one of these sad sacks.

Source: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Friday a Tampa man should serve 63 months in prison for assaulting police on January 6 in the government’s highest sentencing recommendation to date in a Capitol riot case.

Prosecutors said Robert Scott Palmer, who traveled from Florida to attend former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, repeatedly assaulted police attempting to defend the U.S. Capitol Building from a pro-Trump mob by throwing a wooden plank and a fire extinguisher at them.

“Palmer then rooted around for additional materials with which to assault the police, including throwing the fire extinguisher a second time,” the Justice Department wrote in its memo.

read more