What Would It Take To ‘Fix’ Polling … And Other Questions From Podcast Listeners

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke open the mailbag and answer listener questions, including how much it would cost to “fix polling” and why Vice President Kamala Harris is polling less favorably than President Biden. They also ask whether a sentiment analysis suggesting that the press covers Biden more negatively than it did former President Donald Trump is a “good or bad use of data.”

