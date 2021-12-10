The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

It Goes Way Beyond Abortion

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

A DC lawyer reader is dismayed by the coverage of today’s Supreme Court decision on the Texas abortion ban:

The press coverage of this decision is all wrong. 

Sure, the 5-justice majority permitted a narrow route into federal court.  But it will be easy for Texas and other states to close that route and block all access to federal court – because the majority makes clear that is permissible.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/edblog/texas-abortion-ban-supreme-court-implications?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-abortion-ban-supreme-court-implications

