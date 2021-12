Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 20:34 Hits: 8

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Thursday met with 20 students engaging in a hunger strike in an effort to push for the passage of voting rights legislation.“Senator Sinema agreed with us: our voting rights are under attack by state legislators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585348-sinema-meets-with-students-on-voting-rights-amid-stalemate