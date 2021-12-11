Great News For Labor: Union Drives Are Suddenly Hot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 11 December 2021 03:00 Hits: 18

John Logan, San Francisco State University

Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement.

In a closely watched Nov. 29, 2021, decision, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon had committed serious violations of federal labor law during a union campaign at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. In the decision, the NLRB attacked Amazon’s “flagrant disregard” for election rules, saying it “essentially hijacked the process.” The online retail giant won the union vote, held earlier this year, by a 2-1 margin but will now be forced into a do-over election.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, New York, baristas at Starbucks voted to unionize on Dec. 9, making them the coffee chain’s only unionized workforce in the United States in what has been touted as a “watershed” moment.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/great-news-labor-union-drives-are-suddenly