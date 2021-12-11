The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Great News For Labor: Union Drives Are Suddenly Hot

Category: World Politics Hits: 18

Great News For Labor: Union Drives Are Suddenly Hot

John Logan, San Francisco State University

Union battles at Amazon and Starbucks are hot news – which can only be good for the labor movement.

In a closely watched Nov. 29, 2021, decision, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that Amazon had committed serious violations of federal labor law during a union campaign at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama. In the decision, the NLRB attacked Amazon’s “flagrant disregard” for election rules, saying it “essentially hijacked the process.” The online retail giant won the union vote, held earlier this year, by a 2-1 margin but will now be forced into a do-over election.

Meanwhile in Buffalo, New York, baristas at Starbucks voted to unionize on Dec. 9, making them the coffee chain’s only unionized workforce in the United States in what has been touted as a “watershed” moment.

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/great-news-labor-union-drives-are-suddenly

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version