Petulant Trump Is Mad Bibi Congratulated Biden: 'F**k Him'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 10 December 2021 18:09 Hits: 2

The former so-called president was interviewed by Barak Ravid for his book.

Ravid told CNN that when the former Israeli Prime Minister's name came up, Trump replied, "Fuck Him."

Orange Julius rained expletives down on Netanyahu for the mortal sin of recognizing the newly elected Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Axios reported the Trump interview first. "The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. ... Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake."

Netanyahu responded by saying he was grateful for Trump's help, but "I also appreciate the importance of the strong alliance between Israel and the U.S. and therefore it was important for me to congratulate the incoming President."

With CNN's John Berman and Brianna Keilar, Ravid became more explicit himself, as he described the phony relationship between the two former leaders at the time.

Describing his interview, Ravid said, "What was interesting in this interview is that it broke the myth that there was this bromance between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu."

He continued, "As you were surprised in the US, just imagine what people here in Israel thought-- because until today, everybody thought they were best friends. No daylight between them. And from now on, it's clear this was bulls*it.”

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/trump-blasts-netanyahu-disloyal