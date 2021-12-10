Hey Babe I Got You Charlie Kirk Tickets For Christmas

Articles

This on the heels of news that Democratic college students WILL NOT date Trump supporters.

Pizzagate conspiracy theorist and genius marketing strategist Jack Prosobiec announced on Twitter a discount code for the Turning Point USA "Americafest" youth convention in Phoenix later this month.

Right Wing Watch says, "The event brings together right-wing Congress members, Christian nationalists, conspiracy theorists, and even right-wing activist athletes. A flashy promo video...

... shows young conservatives dancing at what looks like a concert—and indeed, the event promises full concerts from a handful of younger country music stars, “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood, and Dee Jay Silver."

It shows young stock footage, is what it shows.

The speaker list per Right Wing Watch includes the usual suspect Congresspeople: Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, and Andy Biggs. And Trump world, of course.

I mean, look at all the grifters who tapped a paid trip to Phoenix right before the holidays.

