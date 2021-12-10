Justice Barrett Wonders About 'Jewish-Palestinian' Conflict

Articles

Supreme Court Justice Amy Christofascist Barrett let her anti-Semite flag fly wild and free on Wednesday while questioning an attorney defending Maine's right to maintain the separation of church and state.

The case, Carson v. Makin, pits religious families against the state of Maine, who gives vouchers to parents who live in extremely rural areas to send their children to private schools closer to their homes than the nearest public schools, as long as those private schools are non-sectarian. This is not good enough for the zealots, who want the government to subsidize their children's religious school education. In fact, according to Vox, one of those schools requires teachers to sign contracts that state “the Bible says that ‘God recognize[s] homosexuals and other deviants as perverted’” and that “[s]uch deviation from Scriptural standards is grounds for termination.’”

The state of Maine objects.

In any case, let's assume McTurtle's Supreme Court, now firmly in Federalist Society's creepy control, is going to blow the separation of church and state to smithereens when they hand down their decision in the spring. Bye bye. The point of THIS post is to highlight just how gross Justice Bigot reveals her attitude towards Jewish people (and Israel) to be.

