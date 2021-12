Articles

This advertisement for a Thai cough medicine is really, really strange, yet also very compelling. It's almost six minutes long, but it sure doesn't seem like it's that long. I don't know if it's a TV commercial, but it's almost good enough to be its own show. Sort of like a Power Rangers mash with Mr. Goodbody.

