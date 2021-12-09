The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Josh Duggar Found Guilty Of Receiving And Possessing Child Pornography

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Josh Duggar Found Guilty Of Receiving And Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar, the oldest child of the family featured in the TLC show “19 Kids and Counting” and a one-time conservative celebrity, was found guilty of possessing child pornography by an Arkansas jury on Thursday.

A federal grand jury in Arkansas indicted Duggar in April on two counts: receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The jury found him guilty on both.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/josh-duggar-guilty-child-pornography?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=josh-duggar-guilty-child-pornography

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version