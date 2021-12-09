The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

North Carolina Supreme Court Pushes Back Primaries Amid Suits Challenging GOP Gerrymandering

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

North Carolina Supreme Court Pushes Back Primaries Amid Suits Challenging GOP Gerrymandering

The North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the state’s March primaries to allow more time for state courts to review and rule on two gerrymandering lawsuits challenging Republicans’ newly drawn district maps.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/north-carolina-supreme-court-delay-primaries-lawsuits-gerrymander-district-maps?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=north-carolina-supreme-court-delay-primaries-lawsuits-gerrymander-district-maps

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version