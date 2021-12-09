Beer Chugging Capitol Rioter Arrested By The FBI

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 11:31 Hits: 5

Another of these miscreants hoisted by his own petard. Or in this case, evidence that he put on Facebook himself.

Source: NBC, Dallas-Fort Worth

The FBI arrested a Keller man on Wednesday and accused him of drinking a beer while he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Thomas Paul Conover was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Conover appeared before a federal magistrate in Fort Worth after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Conover bragged on Facebook posts about going inside the Capitol during the riot.