Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

Above, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones perform Someday, I Suppose, and I suppose someday Our Failed Political Press ™ will not fail us, but that’s NOT today. Luckily our bloggers are on it!

Press Run finds something praiseworthy in the WaPo! It's a Zappadan Miracle!

Hackwhackers presents, 'Cover Boy: Newsmax and Putin' - it is not a joke.

Strangely Blogged notes Tucker is another of Putin 's apparatchik.

Driftglass returns to face his nemesis: David Eff'ing Brooks!

Bonus Track: Space Nerds Alert! CNET gives us a peak at the earth from the new International Space Station!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (with For MBRU in the subject line).

