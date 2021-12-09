Ron Johnson Is Peddling A New COVID Snake Oil - Mouthwash!

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 14:23 Hits: 6

Ron Johnson (Q - His own little planet) is now urging people to fight COVID 19 with mouthwash:

During a tele-town hall appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recommended using mouthwash to treat getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Johnson, who in the past has pushed unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, told supporters that a simple bottle of Listerine could be enough to beat the virus.

"By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus," he said. "If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?"