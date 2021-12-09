Ron Johnson Is Peddling A New COVID Snake Oil - Mouthwash!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6
Ron Johnson (Q - His own little planet) is now urging people to fight COVID 19 with mouthwash:
During a tele-town hall appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recommended using mouthwash to treat getting infected with the novel coronavirus.
Johnson, who in the past has pushed unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, told supporters that a simple bottle of Listerine could be enough to beat the virus.
"By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus," he said. "If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?"
RoJo then went on the Twitter to double down on this irresponsible claim:
.@NIH: This trial supports using CDCM on day 1 (4 hours after the initial dose) to reduce the SARS-CoV-2 viral load in saliva. For long-term effect (7 days), CDMC appears to provide a modest benefit compared with placebo in reducing viral load in saliva.https://t.co/VeXd3zmlEGhttps://t.co/XKq6YfQx0d
— Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) December 9, 2021
