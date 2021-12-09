The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ron Johnson Is Peddling A New COVID Snake Oil - Mouthwash!

Category: World Politics Hits: 6

Ron Johnson Is Peddling A New COVID Snake Oil - Mouthwash!

Ron Johnson (Q - His own little planet) is now urging people to fight COVID 19 with mouthwash:

During a tele-town hall appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) recommended using mouthwash to treat getting infected with the novel coronavirus.

Johnson, who in the past has pushed unproven treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, told supporters that a simple bottle of Listerine could be enough to beat the virus.

"By the way, standard gargle, mouthwash, has been proven to kill the coronavirus," he said. "If you get it, you may reduce viral replication. Why not try all these things?"

RoJo then went on the Twitter to double down on this irresponsible claim:

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/ron-johnson-peddling-new-covid-snake-oil

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version