CNN Host Mocks Fox: Christmas Tree Fire Bigger Than Attack On US Capitol

We're entering Day 2 of public mourning on Fox News over the Great Christmas Tree Fire / Terrorist Attack on All that Is Holy.

For 48 hours, Fox News hosts been crying like children over their fake Christmas tree set on fire by 49-year-old homeless man Craig Tamanaha, whose family said is a "nut.".

But that didn't stop Fox News from calling it a hate crime.

From Ainsley Earhardt to Tucker, and Hannity to the GOP, you'd have thought somebody assassinated the Pope and their Fox studios were under siege by angry Biden supporters.

Steve Doocy on Fox and Friends said he was afraid to go to work and CNN's Brianna Keilar concurred that it's very uncomfortable if you don't feel safe.

After playing a video montage of Fox News hosts turning their Christmas tree fire into "the new Benghazi," Keilar said, "Obviously it is incredibly scary that your workplace is under attack unless...(video to Jan 6 insurrectionists) your workplace is the Capitol."

"Then according to many, many, many Fox News hosts it's not such a big deal," she said.

CNN then played various video clips of the same Fox News hosts severely downplaying the violence, destruction, and death that was perpetrated by seditious Trump supporters.

Keilar continued.

