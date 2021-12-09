Hey, QAnon! Here's Your Child Molesting Porn King - Josh Duggar (UPDATED)

Category: World Politics Hits: 8
[Above video is from the opening of the trial on Dec 1. -- eds.]
Josh Duggar, formerly of the reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," has been found guilty of possession of child pornography. The Associated Press reports that "Duggar’s attorney argued that someone else downloaded or uploaded the images onto Duggar’s computer. But the jury wasn’t swayed."
He might have still been Executive Director of the "conservative" Family Research Council but he resigned from that wingnut welfare position in 2015 when he admitted "he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter" while still a teenager.
He's a Republican darling. I'm just gonna leave this here:
