The Bureau Of Prisons Needs New Leadership, Now

Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021

This article is part of TPM Cafe, TPM’s home for opinion and news analysis.

Progressives, prison workers and prisoners are in agreement: the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Michael Carvajal, should be fired. The Bureau of Prisons is in a crisis several layers deep, and new leadership will be key to its reformation.

