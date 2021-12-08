Thompson Details Materials Obtained By Jan. 6 Committee Including Alleged November Plotting By Meadows

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 16:55 Hits: 1

The Jan. 6 select committee on Tuesday informed former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ lawyer that it has been “left with no choice” but to advance contempt proceedings against his client, after the panel warned that the former Trump official would be referred for contempt if he failed to show up for his deposition.

In the committee’s letter dated Tuesday, chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) also detailed the materials that Meadows has offered up thus far during his short-lived stint of engaging with the committee, which, Thompson said, include communications documenting an early White House effort to push for the appointment of “alternate slates of electors” on the day networks called Joe Biden’s presidential victory.

