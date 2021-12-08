As America’s ‘Backsliding’ Democracy Takes Center Stage, Biden Must Call On Senate To End Filibuster

Articles

When President Joe Biden hosts the Summit for Democracy on Thursday, he will not do so as the leader of a beacon of democracy to which the rest of the world aspires. Instead, he’ll be fighting an uphill battle to reassert America’s democratic credentials before skeptical allies. After four years of Donald Trump undermining democratic norms, which culminated in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol—and roughly a decade of Republican efforts to strip voting rights away from poor, elderly, and minority voters—the United States is in no position to tell other countries to follow in our footsteps.

