Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 22:27 Hits: 2

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued the Jan. 6 Committee, its members, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday.

