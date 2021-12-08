The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Perdue Now Says He Wouldn’t Have Certified Georgia’s Election If He Were Governor

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Perdue Now Says He Wouldn’t Have Certified Georgia’s Election If He Were Governor

Former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) would like everyone to know that unlike his rival Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R), he would’ve taken things into his own hands following President Trump’s bogus claims of a “stolen” 2020 presidential election were he governor at the time.

Read more https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/perdue-challenge-2020-presidential-election-georgia-governor?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=perdue-challenge-2020-presidential-election-georgia-governor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version