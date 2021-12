Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:40 Hits: 4

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/584968-gop-working-to-lock-down-votes-on-mcconnell-debt-deal