Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 01:23 Hits: 4

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win.Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/585005-senate-votes-to-nix-bidens-vaccine-mandate-for-businesses