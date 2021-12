Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:13 Hits: 6

The Biden administration has become increasingly concerned about migration being used as a weapon. Belarus has provided a poignant example.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062478197/the-white-house-is-growing-more-worried-about-migration-being-used-as-a-weapon