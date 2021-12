Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:30 Hits: 7

The White House is holding a Summit of Democracy on Thursday and Friday to counter a rising tide of authoritarianism. Over a 100 countries will be attending.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062478267/100-world-leaders-will-attend-bidens-virtual-summit-on-supporting-democratic-val