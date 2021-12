Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021 00:40 Hits: 9

The midterm primaries for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, 14 U.S. House seats and 170 legislative seats have been moved from March until May by the state Supreme Court due to voting map lawsuits.

(Image credit: Gerry Broome/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062542865/north-carolina-delays-2022-primaries-to-give-redistricting-challenges-more-time