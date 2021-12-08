AOC Blasts Boebert's Insane Weaponized Christmas Picture

Articles

Trying to live off her gun toting lunacy, Rep. Lauren Boebert used her children to glorify semi-automatic weapons that have been repeatedly used in mass murders.

Was this a shout out to Kyle Rittenhouse, their new hero?

Alexandria- Ocasio-Cortez called her out for it, asking "where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?"

Tell me again where Christ said “use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain”?

lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society “erasing Christmas and it’s meaning” when they’re doing that fine all on their own https://t.co/TOKE1SmY4C — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 8, 2021

Boebert's response was moronic.

.@AOC uses her position as a Congresswoman to attack my boys with their Christmas presents.

Not a good look, Sandy… https://t.co/Yii8VUPHrV read more

