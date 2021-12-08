The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

AOC Blasts Boebert's Insane Weaponized Christmas Picture

AOC Blasts Boebert's Insane Weaponized Christmas Picture

Trying to live off her gun toting lunacy, Rep. Lauren Boebert used her children to glorify semi-automatic weapons that have been repeatedly used in mass murders.

Was this a shout out to Kyle Rittenhouse, their new hero?

Alexandria- Ocasio-Cortez called her out for it, asking "where Christ said 'use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain?"

Boebert's response was moronic.

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/aoc-blasts-boeberts-insane-weaponized

