Abortion Is A Great Issue For Democrats, As Long As It’s Not The Only Issue

With the awful but unsurprising news this week that the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe, we are faced with one of those situations that often happens in politics, where some really bad news spurs activists, voters, and donors to engage in more political activity in order to push back. Democratic strategists and candidates are already preparing to use the abortion issue a lot in their campaigns, which is a good thing: access to safe and legal abortions is both a great issue to appeal to women swing voters in the suburbs, and a great issue to motivate more voter turnout among young and unmarried women voters who tend to be heavily Democratic. All those votes will be desperately needed if we are to compete in the 2022 elections.

As good an issue as abortion is for Democrats, though, we need to avoid the temptation of talking mostly or only about abortion. The McAuliffe campaign made this mistake, and it cost him badly: besides tying Youngkin to Trump, the main issue in its advertising was abortion.

Democratic campaigns need to have a broader narrative about the issues that matter in people’s everyday lives. Abortion is one of those issues for many women voters: even if you’ve never had an abortion, the idea that politicians and judges might take that right away from you or tell you that they have control over your most personal medical decisions, is weighted with all kinds of symbolic and substantive dismay.

