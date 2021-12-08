Lin Wood Has Deep State Enemies, But They're Not Who You Think

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 21:59 Hits: 10

As if Lin Wood needed buttering up and ego-stroking before venting his spleen about his hurt fee-fees from being "attacked" by fellow wingnuts.

Stew Peters gassed him up with this epic intro, describing KKKyle Rittenhouse's interview with Tuckkker Carlson after his acquittal.

"Let's talk about this attack on you. This was really interesting to watch," Peters began. "So first, you have what appears to be a well-rehearsed young man, reading from a script on a national platform, he was obviously very well-prepared for it, looked like it was practiced. And in the edited version that Fox decided to air, most likely segments hand-picked by Tucker Carlson, the accusations about you, specifically, were right up front."

That's...that's actually true. Wait a minute.

"Almost immediately, you have people like Rick Grenell, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Michael Flynn, a whole bunch of social media influencers, so-called journalists, Patrick Byrne, all these people attacking you, and it seemed extremely coordinated, at least to me," he continued. "Marjorie Taylor Greene, a sitting member of the United States Congress, went so far as to call for you to be arrested and jailed, when just hours, days and weeks before that, she and others were celebrating our justice system because it had apparently worked. A system where everyone is afforded the presumption of innocence until proven guilty."

I mean, Greene is most definitely an opportunistic hypocritical tw*t, so he's not wrong about that. What is this strange feeling I'm having?

read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/lin-wood-deep-state