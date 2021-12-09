Right Wing Trolls Game Twitter's New 'No-Dox' Policy To Target Researchers

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 December 2021

It’s as predictable as the ocean tides: When Twitter or some other social media giant announces a new rule intended to stamp out abuse of its platform, the very people who specialize in that abuse promptly figure out how to game the rules in a way that targets the people who expose their abusiveness both on social media and in the real world. It happened to me back in 2019.

True to form, Twitter recently announced a new “private information policy” allowing someone whose photo or video was tweeted without their consent to have it taken down upon request. Within hours, white nationalists and neo-Nazis were openly strategizing how to use the rule to have accounts by researchers and antifascists suspended and their posts removed—and then easily succeeded in doing so.

“Beginning today, we will not allow the sharing of private media, such as images or videos of private individuals without their consent,” Twitter Safety announced Tuesday. “Publishing people's private info is also prohibited under the policy, as is threatening or incentivizing others to do so.”

