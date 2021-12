Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:20 Hits: 10

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee — ahead of Wednesday's hearing on the impact of Instagram on kids.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/12/08/1062319956/instagram-ceo-to-testify-at-senate-hearing-on-potential-dangers-for-young-users