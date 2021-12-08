Thoughts Prayers: Fox Christmas Tree Erupts Into Burning Bush

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:05 Hits: 0

The War on Christmas opened a tragic new front this morning as a suspected arsonist is said to have burned down the Fox News Christmas tree. We have not verified a report that the suspect was wearing a white hood and got confused.

Some say claim it spontaneously burst into flames after Stephen Miller walked past, but that sounds like a false flag.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Thoughts and prayers!

JUST IN: @ShannonBream announces on @FoxNewsNight that Fox News's Christmas tree has caught fire outside their HQ on the Avenue of the Americas. pic.twitter.com/Ah0OUfTrlE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 8, 2021

BREAKING: NYPD confirms a man is in custody after the Christmas tree outside Fox News building in midtown Manhattan was set on fire after midnight. https://t.co/e2HX30SGha read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/thoughts-and-prayers-fox-christmas-tree