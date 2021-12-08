Thoughts Prayers: Fox Christmas Tree Erupts Into Burning Bush

Category: World Politics Hits: 0
The War on Christmas opened a tragic new front this morning as a suspected arsonist is said to have burned down the Fox News Christmas tree. We have not verified a report that the suspect was wearing a white hood and got confused.
Some say claim it spontaneously burst into flames after Stephen Miller walked past, but that sounds like a false flag.
Fortunately, no one was hurt. Thoughts and prayers!
