Newmax TV Bows To 'Vladimir Putin The Great'

Newsmax showed its true colors by claiming Putin is now ruling the world since Traitor Trump was kicked out of office when it strutted its December magazine cover on Tuesday.

I'm sure Vlad will hang the Newsmax cover up on his wall, since it extols him as "Vlad the Great."

Newsmax must have written this magazine before the new administration and President Biden addressed Vladimir Putin directly, making it clear invading Ukraine is a very bad idea on Tuesday.

The NY Times writes, "In a high-stakes video call, President Biden warned President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia of “strong economic and other measures” from the U.S. and European allies if military tensions with Ukraine escalated."

Ken Chandler, their Executive Media Director discussed their current issue unawares of what happened at the White House today.

"But so far he's not got any reaction from the United States," he said.

"And now it looks like we might be dealing with a Russian invasion of Ukraine in the new year," the oblivious Chandler continued.

From Tuesday's White House Briefing with Jake Sullivan:

President Biden was direct and straightforward with President Putin, as he always is. He reiterated America's support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. read more

