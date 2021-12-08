Greene: January 6th Defendants Being Mocked Due To 'Color Of Their Skin'

Articles

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday suggested that people who allegedly rioted on January 6 are facing discrimination "because the color of their skin."

Greene made the remarks during a press conference that unveiled a Republican-back report on the January 6 defendants who are currently housed at the D.C. Jail. The event also featured Reps. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Paul Gosar (R-AZ).

When she was asked about nationwide criminal justice reform, Greene argued that Nation of Islam literature should not be available in jails.

"Or information and curriculum that informs them because of the color of their skin, this is why they are being treated this way," the Georgia Republican said. "As far as the difference in the jail though, it's very clear, the Jan. 6 defendants, they were not allowed to participate in any of the continuing education curriculums that we were shown that other inmates and other pre-trial defendants are allowed to participate in."

"None of those things were offered for the Jan. 6 defendants," she continued. "They were isolated in a separate wing of the jail, where they are abused, where they are ridiculed, where they are mocked because of their political beliefs and because of Jan. 6 and because of the color of their skin."

