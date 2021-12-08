Kelloggs To Permanently Replace 1400 Striking Workers

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 17:06 Hits: 0

Kellogg is permanently replacing 1,400 workers who have been on strike since October after they turned down a new deal. Via The Guardian:

The Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union said an overwhelming majority of workers had voted down the five-year offer.

The decision follows months of bitter disagreement between the company and the union. The rejected offer would have provided cost of living adjustments in the later years of the deal and preserved the workers’ current healthcare benefits. But workers say they deserve significant raises because they routinely work more than 80 hours a week, and they kept the plants running throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees have been striking since 5 October at plants in Michigan, Nebraska and Pennsylvania and Tennessee. They make all of the company’s well-known brands of cereal, including Apple Jacks and Frosted Flakes. That strike is expected to continue.