Tucker Carlson Gaslighting: Praises 'Peacekeeper' Trump

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 08 December 2021 18:13 Hits: 1

A reminder that we shouldn't fall for the bait that Tucker spreads nightly on his show. He knows he's lying and I'm not "upset" by this lie. It's just interesting how in servitude to both Trump and Putin this Republican mouthpiece feels he needs to be.

Tuesday night Tucker Carlson praised Donald Trump for never starting a needless war while in office. And says Democrats "impeached him for it":

CARLSON: "So, say what you will about Donald Trump and his Twitter account, maybe you liked him, maybe you were appalled by his personal style. But in retrospect, if there’s one thing that Donald Trump deserves eternal credit for is keeping idiots like that in their box for four years. There were no pointless wars under Donald Trump. That is not a small thing in recent American history. In fact, it’s rarely happened over the past century. But through unwavering determination for which he has not gotten credit — if there's one thing he deserves credit for, it's this. Donald Trump pulled that off. He resisted again and again when members of Congress, guys from Raytheon, when all the interested parties pushed him to go to war here, there and everywhere, Donald Trump resisted that. And in Washington, above all, they hated him for that. In the end, they impeached him for it." read more

Read more http://crooksandliars.com/2021/12/tucker-carlson-praises-peacekeeper-trump